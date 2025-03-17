Grab a free code for Throne & Liberty weapon and armor set in celebration of Wilds of Talandre

Wilds of Talandre, Throne & Liberty’s first big expansion, officially released to players earlier this month in two stages, with a new region, level-cap bump, solo and group content, and even a brand-new PvPvE island for endgamers. Now, Amazon is celebrating the launch with some free stuff for MMORPG players, as we dispatch codes for a weapon and armor set to trick out your character!

The codes below unlock a weapon selection chest from the Resistance Vanguard Set (allows two weapons) and a choice of one chest from either the Plateau Watcher, Swamp Assassin, or Holy Truth armor selection chests. All items are +9 level with pre-selected traits; Amazon reminds us that all gear is character-bound, cannot be transferred into other gear, cannot be dissolved, and cannot be sold to merchants.

Here’s how to redeem your code:

Download and launch Throne & Liberty and progress to the Title Screen. (This is a tracking link, but we do not earn a commission if you use it; you can also download the game through Steam.)

Either select an existing character or create a new one.

Complete the tutorial and progress to Kastleton to unlock the Coupon feature.

Open the Main Menu and select the Coupon button from the right-most pane.

Enter the coupon code received, then press the Use button.

The relevant rewards will automatically become available on the character once the coupon is claimed.

Codes will work for all regions where the game is playable through Amazon: North America, South America, Europe, and Japan.

Codes expire on June 1st at 2:59 a.m. EDT (just before midnight PDT on May 31st), so make sure you apply yours before then!

Do note that you can’t redeem multiple codes per account, so there’s no point taking extras, and only the character you’re logged into when entering your code will receive the items, so make sure you’re doing all this on the right toon!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!