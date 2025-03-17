Lord of the Rings Online’s 64-bit server transfers begin to catch up as devs acknowledge server load stress

Two weeks after Lord of the Rings Online kicked off an unprecedented number of server transfers, the studio is only now starting to get its head above water. Reports from Standing Stone Games over the weekend indicate that transfers are moving along much faster, with requests shortening to two days at this point (the system is processing requests from the morning of Saturday, March 15th, as we type this on the following Monday morning).

“The particularly good news is that the queue appears to be starting to process things in ‘real time’ at this point, meaning it is cooking through the queue and starting to crest that point where it will soon be faster than the time of request,” reported the game’s CM on Discord over the weekend . “Some of that will ebb and flow if there were points of particular transfer demand, like say after a downtime, but it’s great news.”

Housing on the four new servers continues to be locked down until a bulk of the transfers go through. SSG said that when the decision is made to open up houses for purchase, it will communicate the date through every channel possible.

Meanwhile, players who have already transferred might have noticed some server issues (as well as login queues at peak times). It’s not your imagination; SSG is aware of the problem and working on it.