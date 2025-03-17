MechWarrior Online hands out loot bags for St Patrick’s Day, MechWarrior 5 Clans gets new DLC in April

There are a couple of mech-sized news tidbits coming out of MechWarrior Online and they’re ready to alpha strike your eyeballs with event goodness. Especially if you like to see St. Patrick’s Day thematically invade the Inner Sphere. Or if you like loot bags.

From now until April 22nd, players can net themselves a loot bag for ever 100 points earned in a multiplayer match up to a maximum of 300 loot bags. These bundles have a selection of potential prizes when they’re pulled open (ideally by a chassis that has fingers), while those who manage to rake in 250 bags will earn themselves a pick-a-prize hero mech. But don’t sit on those bags for too long; they need to be opened by May 6th.



Speaking of events, MWO’s original Solaris game mode is making something of a comeback in the Solaris Reborn event, which runs four phases’ worth of five day-long 1v1 and 2v2 tournament queues starting on March 20th. Those who simply join in the event queue will be able to earn warhorns, Cbills, and GSP, while those who earn spots on an event leaderboard can net themselves additional GSP and unique titles and decals.

Last but not least, the multiplayer co-op title MechWarrior 5: Clans has unveiled its next DLC arriving in April. Ghost Bear Flash Storm will add things like a new campaign story, new mechs and omnimechs, changes to the mech lab, and the addition of infantry-sized Elemental power suits that can be both faced in combat and commanded by players, all at a cost of $20. The base game will also see updates that include updates to digital extras and the Trials of War DLC as well as the “early access” version of a mod tool.