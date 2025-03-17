Midnight Murder Club is a hide-and-seek party game that just went into homicidal early access

Have you ever thought to yourself, “You know what? I, a legitimate grown-up, could really go for a good game of hide-and-seek right now with my friends. As long as everyone’s armed with lethal instruments. And we’re in a darkened haunted mansion loaded with traps. And we’ve all chipped in $20 for the experience.”

If so, I sure hope I do not count as one of your friends, but EA’s got a solution for you even so. It’s called Midnight Murder Club, and as of this past week it’s launched into early access right now for PC and PlayStation 5.

“In Midnight Murder Club, up to six friends can hunt each other in the pitch-black rooms of the mysterious Wormwood Manor. Armed with only a revolver and a flashlight, they will search the shadows for every flicker of light and every bump in the night as they stalk their prey. The tension turns to hilarity as friends, and foes, discover just how tricky it is to navigate and shoot in complete darkness,” the company said, going on to mention that the title launched with five game modes and has a roadmap through its early access period.