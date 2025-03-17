MMORPG dev sitcom Mythic Quest’s spinoff miniseries is now airing March 26 as Side Quest

Readers might recall that Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ comedy series about the misadventures of an MMORPG development team, has been successful enough to get itself not only four seasons but also an upcoming spinoff miniseries known as Mere Mortals. It looks as if things have changed a bit from that originally announced plan, as Apple has changed the miniseries’ name and given it a premiere date.

The spinoff is now known as Side Quest and has been trimmed down from its initial eight episodes to four, but its premise still reads the same as it “explores the lives of employees, player[s] and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format.” The miniseries boasts the same writers and producers as Mythic Quest and promises multiple stars across its run.

The full four-episode miniseries will be available on Wednesday, March 26th, which is also when the finale of Mythic Quest’s fourth season will premiere, so there’s a whole lot of MMO gaming and dev comedy to be had in a couple weeks’ time.

