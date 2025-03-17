Over the weekend, Stars Reach crowdfunding topped $600K and unlocked the rollerblading Fae species

With just a little over a week to go in its crowdfunding campaign, Raph Koster’s sci-fi sandbox Stars Reach crossed the $600,000 threshold on Saturday — and in so doing hit another stretch goal.

This time, the project officially unlocked the Fae race, which are kind of like faeries if they had suits of high tech armor and roller blades but couldn’t fly. Apparently, there are two varieties — Space Fae and Ground Fae — and are being designed so as to “subvert expectations.”

“The Fae are not just ‘space elves,'” the team explained. “They are tricksters, wanderers, and survivors, shaped by ancient myth and a lost homeworld. Rooted in Celtic lore, they bring a science-fantasy flavor to Stars Reach that makes them stand apart.”

The Fae not only check a box for the quasi-magical (but not really) race of the game, but also a pint-sized package: “The other thing that we want to achieve is to have the Fae be capable of being small. Every MMO wants to have its super-short choice, and faeries are a good choice for that.”

If Stars Reach can hit $650K before the end of its Kickstarter run, the team promises to unlock a building system upgrade.