St Patrick’s Day arrives to Dark Age of Camelot with seasonal quests

It’s time to hunt leprechauns in Dark Age of Camelot, which sounds pretty grim until you realize that players of the sandbox MMORPG are likely just trying to find them as part of the game’s brief St. Patrick’s Day event. Otherwise that cereal-slinging leprechaun is in for a world of hurt.

The quest is one of a few that players can take up until March 18th, which include finding leprechauns, taking up a gathering quest, outwit some tricky little NPCs, and taking on a quest titled Luck of a Leprechaun.

Rewards aren’t fully detailed, but the leprechaun hunt quest will award a random object generated goodie of some sort, so there just a few hours left before the seasonal hunt ends. Again, presumably without wee little man bloodshed.