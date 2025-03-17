Temtem Swarm adds more rerolls, balances stats, and ramps up egg armor in latest patch

This week has brought on a fresh tuning patch to the early access co-op bullet hell that is Temtem Swarm, so obviously that doesn’t mean anything quite as thrilling as a new map or more critters, but it should ideally mean that the game as it stands now is getting some overall improvement.

Some of the additions in the update address some earlier player complaints, including more armor for eggs in egg defense missions that scales upward based on the difficulty of the map. The amount of item blocks and rerolls that players can unlock has also been raised, with the promise of more such increases as development continues.

Other features of note in the patch include the option to make a private or public lobby from the lobby creation screen, changes to visuals and descriptions of upgrades, some UI quality-of-life that focus on co-op visual markers, and a wide assortment of adjustments to stats, glitches, and techniques. As you can expect, things get pretty granular, so taking time to read through the patch notes might be a good idea.