The RuneScape Archive Project is paying a $500 bounty to folks who can dig up old versions of OSRS

Some of our readers might recall a show known as Cash in the Attic, which basically filmed experts finding rare treasures in people’s houses, selling them at auction, and handing over the money. Well, what if we told any Old School RuneScape fans out there that they might have something on their hard drives worth $500 and they might not even know it? That’s the potential payout that perhaps awaits gamers of a certain vintage thanks to a bounty being offered from a fan-run initiative.

The RuneScape Archive Project is hoping to collect older versions than the already old OSRS that’s available now. Regular fans may know started from an August 2007 build of the MMORPG, but the operators of the archive are trying to gather builds that date between 2001 and 2012, and they’re even offering a $500 payout to those who are able to locate a version of OSRS that dates between 2001 and 2004 or $250 for an incomplete version.

Interested fans can get both instructions and a tool to help locate these old files, while everyone else can learn has instructions on how to play archived versions or explore older 3-D maps with additional tools. “These versions were not saved by Jagex and are at risk of disappearing forever,” the site explains. “If you ever played Runescape just once on a computer, the full game files were all downloaded.” So who knows? Maybe there’s cash in your attic. Or your hard drive.