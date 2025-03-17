World of Warcraft walks back some earlier nerfs to Brann Bronzebeard’s tank spec

Last week, World of Warcraft decided that Delve companion Brann Bronzebeard’s tank spec was making life a little too easy for players, so Blizzard bonked him with a mighty nerf bat and incited player upset. But after a couple of days (and plenty of player protest), the studio decided that maybe some of his power should come back in what can be characterized as a sort of middle ground series of tweaks.

Tank Brann now sees 13% reduced overall damage, with more damage reduction when he’s using his shotgun; a 20% increase to his healing when he’s using a shotgun (video game logic, y’all); and a 10% increase to his maximum health. A series of his spells also have an internal cooldown for Electro-Charged Weapons stacks when he receives healing.

In addition to the tank spec tweaks, all versions of Brann now take 50% less AoE damage, some bug fixing and ability adjustments have been made to healer Brann, and “a particularly nasty trio of Hobgoblins appearing in Delves is now a duo of Hobgoblins. The other one went for a swim,” the patch notes explain. So yes, the deal has been altered. Pray it doesn’t get altered any further.