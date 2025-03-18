Colony building MMO SEED links with Google’s AI tools in the hopes of giving colonists some life

Why write your own behavioral code when you can instead hook up to a planet-drying techbro version of a roaring coal engine? That’s the takeaway from the latest announcement out of developer Klang Games and its unfinished colony builder MMO SEED, which confirmed that the game studio has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to both help with the game’s scalability and utilize generative AI tools for in-game colonists.

“SEED requires a cloud platform that can handle the complexity of a continuously evolving society simulation,” said Klang CTO Oddur Magnusson. “Google Cloud with Vertex AI provides the performance, reliability, and AI capabilities we need to bring this ambitious vision to life.”



The announcement touts the partnership as a way to leverage Google’s AI tech, use consulting services to “optimize generative AI solutions for cost and scalability,” and help to “connect thousands, if not millions, of players” according to the press release.

It’s at this point that we have to note that SEED, first announced eight years ago, hasn’t actually released yet: It’s been in a fresh state of open yet NDA-protected testing since last year, while its patch released this month introduces new mechanics like the ability to establish a society from scratch or join some established ones, harvesting updates, subways, and seedlings dying if they’re not given food or rest within 24 real-world hours.