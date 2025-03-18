Diablo Immortal’s Writhing Wilds update releases this week with a new region and battleground

Last week, NetEase and Blizzard previewed Diablo Immortal’s 2025 roadmap – and more specifically, the Writhing Wilds update that is literally on deck this week. That means patch notes are already up ahead of the rollout, which technically begins tomorrow for much of the world but begins March 20th for those of us in the Americas.

“In The Writhing Wilds, you’ll travel to the mysterious and untamed Sharval Wilds, coming face-to-face with a disturbance in the very land itself,” the devs say. “The people of the First Forest are finding the woods twist and warp around them, and hungry spirits of nature called Fey are rampaging out of their holts, carrying off travelers and homesteaders alike. To help Sharval and locate the source of this danger, you’ll work with the forest’s guardians—local Druids and Witches—whose ancient suspicions run the risk of undermining everything. As the region grows further unbalanced and more dangerous, the citizens of Sharval will look for a savior, but you are far from their only option.”

You’re also looking at a new battleground map called Battleground Convoy, three new legendary gems, a crafting and class-balance pass, and multiple limited-time events.

The servers should go offline for North and South American players on March 20th at 4 a.m. EDT and return at 6 a.m. EDT, meaning if all goes well, you can play at the crack of dawn. Do note that because of DST, “server time will be thrust forward by an hour for all North American servers during maintenance.”