Discord’s new Social SDK will allow game devs to integrate the chat program into their titles more easily

Don’t look now, but Discord is going to continue to be a thing that worms its way into gaming like a sort of mind-controlling symbiote (and yes, several of those exist in the natural world because nature can be bloody terrifying). Discord has a newly released Social SDK that will allow game developers to hook the chat program into their games more easily than before.

This free SDK will let devs add social features like friends lists and voice and text chat, all without requiring that players have a Discord account, though those who do can access additional features like the ability to directly invite Discord friends to a game lobby or carry chat from in-game to the Discord client.

Our regular readers likely already knew this feature was on the horizon when sandbox survival MMORPG Pax Dei used this Discord integration for its own in-game chat, but now the feature is being offered more widely to game devs, albeit with a few limitations in some cases.