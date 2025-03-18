Fallout 76’s Ghoul Within and Season 20 Glow of the Ghoul are live today with – you guessed it – playable Ghouls

Time for a ghoul-up in Fallout 76: Today, all Wastelanders can finally enjoy proper Ghoulification. I didn’t just make that word up. That’s what Bethsoft is calling it!

“To begin your path to the Ghoul life, you’ll have to pick up the questline Leap of Faith, which will take you into a new section of the Savage Divide,” the studio explains. “There, you will meet characters who will aid in your transformation. Completing this questline will complete your transformation, unlocking new Ghoul-exclusive abilities Glow and Feral, as well as giving you access to 30 new Ghoul-exclusive Perks.”

Just be warned that being ghoul ain’t easy; instead of dealing with hunger and thirst, you’re fighting a battle against your own feral insanity, hunting for radiation to consume, and being shunned by some of the game’s factions. If you can’t hack it, you can always opt to become human again for free – but then your ghoul life is permanently over unless you pay 1000 Atoms for the privilege of a do-over.

Today’s patch includes a few other bits, including a new buyable level 50 character boost and some combat-and-perk balancing. Make sure you check out the whole Season 20 run-down!