Fractured’s new owner outlines plans for comms and changes to combat, building, PvP, and progression

The beginning of March brought a surprise announcement for the struggling sandbox MMORPG Fractured Online as Dynamight Studios confirmed that the game has been acquired by a studio known as Happy Cauldron Games – and that this new owner won’t be using Fractured as a veil to hawk crypto like some skinwalker.

Naturally, this has drawn forth curiosity among the few fans remaining for the game, and so new owner Duncan “TaNaHaRa” Davis has taken to Discord to share some video statements about what’s next.



The first video discusses Davis’ overall comms strategy, which promises a weekly Q&A video, a weekly technical or design topic discussion, and a monthly studio status report. Davis also confirms that Happy Cauldron is still going through the onboarding process of taking over the game, which he says could be finished by April 1st or perhaps sooner.

Davis later talks about “active discussions” that have been occurring about updating Fractured’s design: He specifically calls for a faster-paced combat model with possible WASD movement, enhancing the building aspect to make it “more modular and granular” as well as decoration features, fixing the “major issue” with horizontal progression, and the addition of “structured” and more meaningful PvP like GvG and faction territory fights.

The second video answers the latest round of player questions: He admits that he’s not sure what is being done for Kickstarter backer or refer-a-friend rewards but hopes to answer that better next week, then confirms his team is working on improving founder’s pack housing rewards, promises that long-lasting events will be available, reiterates that progression will be smoothed to avoid new player burnout and more casual play, and says that the team is pondering cosmetic monetization.