Guild Wars 2 delays its unrevealed 2025 expansion from August to October

Guild Wars 2’s schedule has been off a smidge all year – and it’s about to get another smidge worse.

“While we’ve released our last two expansions in August, we’ve made the decision to shift our next expansion launch to October,” ArenaNet game director Josh “Grouch” Davis says via the official forums. “This extra time will allow us to ensure the expansion meets our quality standards without crunching. This change for the sixth expansion will not impact the release timing of the final quarterly update for Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds.”

In other words, the next update is still on track for three months from now, but the next expansion, for which we don’t have a name, won’t make its planned slot in that three-ish-month cycle. Janthir Wilds and Secrets of the Obscure, for example, launched in August 2024 and 2023, respectively. Frankly, this makes a little more sense, as the August/November/March/June cycle left too little time between the last quarterly update and next expansion (the extra month is slotted over Christmas break). We assume the new expansion timing will also jostle the new expansion’s quarterly releases as well; napkin math suggests that’ll be delayed to at least January, but who knows.

As readers will recall, ArenaNet also delayed the game’s January balance update several weeks; it finally went live February 11th.