Lineage 2’s Project Wolf launches April 15 with a new werewolf class

NCsoft’s NC America has turned its gaze toward Lineage II this week with the announcement of a major April update. It’s called Project Wolf, and it’s coming April 15th for western players on PC.

“The lycanthropic-themed update introduces players to the new class, Varkas, who transforms into a stylish, raging werewolf equipped with upgradable powers and tools perfectly suited for massive PvP confrontations and challenging PvE boss fights,” the studio says. Players will also pick up special wolf skills – like Lunatic – and the Night Hunter buff, which enhances their abilities at night.

The patch has more PvE and PvP content for everyone, of course: We spy a new raid, called the Water Dragon Raid, meant for 50 players; new daily boss battles against Sanctum of Spirits bosses; the new daily hunting zone, Crumahum Outpost; and the weekend Dark Legion Annihilation content.

Ever pre-registered for a patch before? Well, you can do exactly that for Lineage II, in exchange for (free) cosmetics and consumables. The “wolf pass” is also on offer, though as we type this, we can’t tell for sure whether it’s paid (L2 passes usually include a free and paid tier). Worth noting is that while NC calls this an update, it also refers to “the new Project Wolf server,” suggesting there’s a specialty server in it for you too, not just the class and content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUgMkF_ZI1g