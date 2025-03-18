Massively OP Podcast Episode 510: Defiance defies the odds

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Defiance’s resurrection, World of Warcraft’s housing, BlizzCon in 2026, Pokémon Go’s new owners, Pantheon’s lawless PvP, and our deep cut MMO favorites.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW
- News: Defiance comes back from the dead
- News: Pokémon Go got itself sold off
- News: More World of Warcraft housing details (and BlizzCon 2026)
- News: Pantheon goes lawless with its PvP
- Mailbag: Are there any “deep cut” MMOs we’d recommend?
- Outro
Other info:
