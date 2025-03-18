Microsoft backtracks on its idea to use its generative AI Copilot to help Overwatch 2 players get good

Welcome to the age when gaming companies have constructed entire AI departments that are desperate to prove themselves relevant. That’s why Microsoft was pushing the possible use of Copilot AI, a service that watches you play and then gives you Clippy-style tips how to get good, in its games. Or more likely does the exact opposite!

While Microsoft pitched Copilot last week as a way to help players improve and “save time,” it now appears that the corp is taking a few steps back in regard to using Copilot AI in Overwatch 2 as concerns about potential cheating and creating an “unfair advantage” emerge.

Microsoft now says that it floated this as a possible concept and not a definite plan. “While these are mostly concepts, and not planned features for Overwatch, they help illustrate what is possible with experiences like Copilot as you bring them closer to your game,” VP of Gaming AI Fatima Kardar said. “[It] is an exploration, this is not what we’re actually doing. We’re trying to figure out different things.”

You might recognize that sentence as a fancy way of describing a trial balloon. Perhaps Microsoft might use all that computer power to recognize how much gamers don’t like generative AI shoved into their gaming experiences.