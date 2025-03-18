Old School RuneScape’s Sailing skill open alpha test begins March 20

The Sailing skill has been talked about, teased, and polled for a very, very long time, and now Old School RuneScape is making good on its earlier promise to bring it into open testing this month, as Jagex has tied down a March 20th open alpha date.

Readers may recall that Jagex has had Sailing bubbling away for some time ever since it was first suggested back in 2023. Since then, the studio has been cranking out updates all throughout the following two years, showcasing features and progress while asking for player opinions on pretty much every step of the way. The open alpha represents the next major step forward for Sailing ahead of its projected launch this autumn.

Further information about this test hasn’t been shared yet, but an earlier Discord message does point out that this alpha will feature the skill’s introductory quest, ship customization, an update to the world map (obviously), and several activities including port tasks, ship salvaging, and a barracuda trial. We expect more details to arrive soon, but for the time being, prospective sailors of Gielinor have a calendar date.

