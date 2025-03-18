Star Wars Galaxies Legends has rolled out a major update to the Marauder themepark on Endor

It’s another patch week for Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends, and this week the denizens of Omega are being treated to a big update for the Marauder Themepark.

For those unaware, themeparks in SWG are sort of like semi-open, semi-instanced hubs smooshed together with questing areas and dungeons, themed around a specific faction. In Star Wars lore, the Marauders are a group of Sanyassan pirates who crashed-landed on the forest moon of Endor, scavenging stuff and generally being jerks to the native Ewoks and (almost) everyone else. Believe it or not, these dudes weren’t invented by the OG SWG team; they were first included in the Ewoks: The Battle for Endor movie in the ’80s and then incorporated into RPG books in the ’90s.

“The Marauders of Endor are now seeking help in their quest to get off world,” the patch notes explain.

“Engage with classic NPCs like Scholar Szingo, King Terak and the mysterious Charal in helping them accomplish their goals. The Themepark has been updated to have longer and more elaborate main story quests, and side quests that can be found and unlocked as you complete the main story. New Badges/Titles have been added for completion of the Themepark and its side quests. New Rewards have been added for when you complete the Themepark. New Dailies have been added to allow you to come back and keep working for the Marauders. Your story begins with Scholar Szingo in the Marauder Stronghold.”

As the devs have previously noted, the Marauder Themepark was pre-NGE content, but the NGE really wrecked it up, so this version not only turns the questline into a proper one that matches the rest of the game but expands the scope of the content – even with dailies and side quests that never existed before. “[W]e’re hoping that these changes will ensure there’s more players returning to Endor for more than just the Death Watch Bunker,” the player team said.