MMORPG sandbox Stars Reach previews its procedural planet generation tech

When Stars Reach says that it’s capable of generating infinite worlds, that’s not really meant to be taken literally; it’s just a word that summarizes the ability of the sandbox MMORPG’s planetary generation technology as opposed to scale, though it reads like it can do quite a lot regardless.

Playable Worlds explains that it can spool up or wind down multiple planets based on the needs of the game’s population, while its generation system makes a choice in multiple categories so that new worlds haven’t been seen before.

The rest of the dev blog summarizes how the game makes new planets, starting first with planetary topography and then moving through other generation categories like planetary temperature, which has a major impact on things like flora and fauna, and a planet’s skybox. It might all read a bit similar to the tech used in another galaxy-wide game, but this is at sandbox MMO scales.