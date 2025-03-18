War Thunder brings more vehicles, mission and map updates, and new gameplay features in latest patch

Being stung by a hornet sucks regardless of whether you’re allergic or not, but what if you were the hornet doing the stinging? Unfortunately, a game where you can be the insect epitome of spite doesn’t exist, but the Hornet’s Sting update for War Thunder lets players pilot the legendary F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet, which uses missiles as its stinger. That sounds like more fun, doesn’t it?

While the Hornet is the centerpiece of the update, there are multiple new vehicles added across land, sea, and air, including the Su-30SM fighter jet, the British Harry Hopkins I light tank, the Tigre HAD-E attack chopper, and the HMS Warspite battleship, among multiple others.

For those eager to use these new military toys, the update brings graphical updates to three of the game’s maps as well as some additional tweaks to several other maps, introduces a new maneuvering mode for certain aircraft and a UAV picture-in-picture feature, offers the option to recycle unwanted inventory items, and unsurprisingly makes a wide assortment of balance updates to exiting vehicles. The official changelog spells it all out.

