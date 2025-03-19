ARK Aquatica is a ‘non-canonical’ DLC map for ARK Survival Evolved arriving in June

Yesterday we gathered together the slightly chaotic news pouring from Studio Wildcard related to ARK: Survival Ascended’s next major update, which saw the studio make what appeared to be a random reference to something called ARK: Aquatica without any context from Wildcard or developer Snail Games. It looks as if everyone’s PR comms ducks are lined up again as Snail has provided more information about Aquatica, and it might not be what fans expect: It’s an all-new map DLC coming to ARK: Survival Evolved.

“Since June 2015, millions of Survivors have awakened stranded on the shores of ARK: Survival Evolved. To commemorate the game’s upcoming 10 year anniversary Snail Games’ revealed its in-house developed new expansion map, ARK: Aquatica, an ambitious underwater setting featuring 95% of gameplay taking place beneath the surface.”

The new DLC map will arrive sometime this June as the centerpiece for a wider 10 year anniversary celebration for ASE that promises additional activities for fans to look forward to. More details are being promised by Snail from its booth at this year’s Game Developers Conference – and ideally without confusing its playerbase. For the time being, a gallery of images awaits below.

