Crosswind is a brand-new ‘age of piracy’ survival MMO that just docked on Steam

There’s a giant caveat attached to the game we’re about to feature this afternoon: Developer Crosswind Crew is calling Crosswind an MMO, but it’s most definitely a survival MMO and even touts single-player access. Steam itself is telling me that compared to my owned games, it’s most similar to Valheim and Aloft, so bear that in mind.

“Crosswind is a free-to-play survival MMO game set in an alternative Age of Piracy,” Crosswind Crew says. “It features the classic ‘build, craft, survive’ formula and challenging boss fights, complementing it with sea battles, boarding actions and seamless ship-to-land gameplay. Driven by real-world characters and supernatural powers alike, the story unfolds into an epic fight against unspoken ancient evil. Diverse PvE, PvP and endgame activities supplied with constant updates tie it all into an everlasting and comprehensive pirate fantasy.”

The accompanying roadmap promises 30-40 hours of gameplay, three biomes, multiple ships, ground and naval combat, and early prototype of a social hub called Tortuga, and basic survival gameplay like building and crafting – with plenty more of everything on the way, including ship crews, character customization, and endgame content.

“MMO features will add countless hours of fun on top of the core story. Play solo or co-op, dive deep into faction rivalry, take a challenge of endgame PvE and PvP activities. Trade, raid, and engage in power play to build your own pirate empire.”

According to dev posts on Reddit, closed testing with small groups of players has already been ongoing for the last few months. Signups for future testing is available on Steam already (just poke the “request access” button).