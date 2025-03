Hearthstone is about to head into its next expansion on March 25th, but there are some housekeeping duties to be performed before this happens. In preparation for Into the Emerald Dream, Blizzard released Patch 32.0 this week with a pre-release tavern brawl, several wild and standard card updates, and a big refresh of the rewards track.

There’s a paid tavern pass for this 100+ level track but plenty of free rewards as well: “The free rewards track for Into the Emerald Dream will include a random epic card, two random legendary cards, tavern tickets, and lots of gold and packs! There are also 14 Golden cards and the Naralex, Herald of the Flights legendary card from the set!”

Into the Emerald Dream releases on March 25th with 145 new cards, legendary wild gods, and the “Imbue” and “Dark Gift” keywords.