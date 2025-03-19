Overwatch 2 collaborates with Kpop’s Le Sserafim (again) and previews Freja this weekend

Overwatch 2 is betting big on Korean cross-appeal as it hosts another collaboration with girl group Le Sserafim this month. The team shooter is offering a new collection based on the Kpop quintet, with special legendary skins for characters available to earn or buy for a limited time.

In other Overwatch 2 news, Blizzard is holding a preview weekend for the bounty hunter Freja this weekend before she officially debuts in the game in Season 16. “Get hands-on with Freja’s deadly kit, built for players who thrive on accuracy, agility, and pure tactical domination,” the studio said.

Overwatch 2 is also hosting a 6v6 Open Queue through the 21st and inviting players to return to the “classic” era with another run of GOATS from March 25th through the 7th. Following that is the deceptively named “Normalwatch” event starting on April 1st with goofs abounding.