Palworld’s latest update released crossplay, the Global Palbox, and the cosmetic armor system

Last week, Palworld announced that a forthcoming update would engage crossplay and let Pals transfer between worlds but wouldn’t specify when that would be coming beyond “late March.” Evidently that meant yesterday, as the patch with both of those features and more has now come online.

In addition to cross-platform multiplayer and the option to move Pals from server to server via the Global Palbox, Palworld has also added a cosmetic armor system, a new dimensional Pal storage box available to guilds that boasts 10 times more capacity, a photo mode, and a new drafting table item that lets players upgrade low-quality blueprints into higher-quality ones. There are also several adjustments to building features, rewards, bosses, and more that fans will likely want to read about.

In other Palworld news, community manager John “Bucky” Buckley has had plenty to say during this year’s Game Developers Conference, as he earnestly discussed the “depressing day” when Pocketpair learned of the Nintendo patent lawusit and laid out the studio’s no-nonsense approach to player moderation. “You just call ’em losers and you kick ’em. And then they post on Twitter saying, ‘Bucky called me a loser,’ and I’m like, ‘yeah, you’re a loser, dude,'” he’s quoted as saying. “[V]ery early on, we said, look, if people are out of line, just kick them. I mean, who cares at this point? What are they doing to do?”

