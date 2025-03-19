PlanetSide2 is finally merging its NA servers in April – here’s how to help pick the new names

Remember how PlanetSide 2 successfully merged its EU servers last year, prompting calls – begging, really – for a similar NA server merge? And then remember how the team had to delay those merges? Well, the delays are over, and now the playerbase can look forward to the grand enshmooshening of the North American realms.

“We are pleased to announce that the NA Server Merge between Connery and Emerald will happen April 8th,” Toadman/Daybreak announced last night. “To celebrate both EU’s and NA’s server merges from last year and this year, we are hosting a two part server merge event!”

The first part of said event runs March 28th through 30th, during which ToadBreak is allowing players to vote on the name of not just the new NA server but also the EU server; to vote, players just have to play on the test server of the same name during the first event (with the associated faction). For North America, the choices are Osprey, LithCorp, and Helios, and for Europe, it’s Excavion, Wainwright, and Erebus. “Upon event completion the faction with the most map control captures throughout the whole weekend will have the winning new server name,” the team reminds players.

The merge itself is April 8th, of course, and then the second chunk of the event runs April 25 to 27th as ToadBreak showers players with promo code drops as a thank-you.