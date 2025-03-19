PSA: Project Gorgon has launched its spring 2025 sub addon package

In the midst of its seventh anniversary on Steam, Project Gorgon is tidying up its monetization and making way for the future.

The indie MMO’s monetization is generally pretty simple: There’s a box fee on Steam with an optional subscription that amounts to $12 a month. However, Elder Game also maintains a separate shop off Steam, and that’s what’s getting tweaks right now. We don’t normally cover cash shops in the MMO industry unless they’re up to no good or offering something wacky, but in this case, the cash shop offers bundles that help support the indie dev as well as function as the cheapest way to subscribe to the game (plus there’s a cheap mount if you’re planning to start up) – so consider this a PSA if you’ve considered playing the MMORPG.

As of this morning, Elder Game announced that it’s added a few more of last year’s addon packages and has now opened the brand-new spring 2025 package. Typically, the smart thing to do is buy the one-off $50 Horseback Explorer II package, which comes with the mount, saddlebag storage, and nine months of sub, which makes the sub $5.55 a month (there are more expensive packages too; for example, the highest-end package comes with five years of VIP as well as a future house when housing is in). But players who keep going with the game can also pick up an addon package, and those change every year; they typically include four months of sub and some cosmetic perks.

Both the retiring package and the new one feature glamours, consumables, a title, and a minipet, though they’re all different. And all packages come with monthly perks on your account, which arrive to your in-game claim whether you’re actively playing or not.

Obviously, none of this is any use to folks who don’t play or will never play Gorgon, but if you do – or you’re thinking about it or even just want to support devs in the middle of tragedy – this is a good way to do it and get something back too.