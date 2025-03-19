Wholesomeness alert: Sky Children of the Light has a spring-themed collab with The Little Prince

Now this is some transmedia synergy we can get behind because it doesn’t get more wholesome than this: Cozy MMO Sky Children of the Light has a collab with The Little Prince aka Le Petit Prince, the IP that has bubbled up around the posthumously published work of French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It’s actually the return of the event after several years dormant, and it’s also the game’s spring event, called Days of Bloom.

“This year’s event revives one of the game’s most cherished collaborations with Le Petit Prince, inviting players to once again journey through the timeless story that has resonated with millions around the world,” studio thatgamecompany says. “Originally introduced in 2021, the Season of the Little Prince became a landmark moment for Sky, known for its deeply emotional storytelling, memorable quests, and the way it brought Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic tale to life through meaningful player interaction. Now, during the Sky x Le Petit Prince Encore, the full series of Little Prince quests returns—this time with their full color presentation restored for the event, after previously appearing in black and white.”

“Players can meet a guide in Aviary Village or Home to travel to the Starlight Desert, the hub of this year’s event. There, they can revisit scenic locations from the original collaboration, encounter the Prince’s story once more, and discover rose messages—interactive notes blooming from the earth. These messages allow players to leave thoughtful reflections for friends and travelers alike, inspired by poignant prompts drawn from Le Petit Prince’s enduring themes. Days of Bloom will also transform the world of Sky with the beauty of the changing seasons. Blossoms and wildflowers will gradually bloom across Home, Hidden Forest, Forgotten Ark, and Prairie Peaks, encouraging players to pause, explore, and uncover hidden pockets of beauty—and perhaps discover a bit of bonus event currency along the way.”

Fun fact that I just learned today: The Little Prince has apparently been translated into more languages and dialects than any book other than the Bible.