Conqueror’s Blade’s update aims to be the ‘first-ever authentic video game recreation of Korean Silla culture’

Military strategy MMO Conqueror’s Blade has had an interesting turn of the year, having just moved house from My.Games and Obsidian to Poros Interactive, which is the publishing label used by Conqueror’s Blade’s OG dev studio, Booming Tech. In other words, the game didn’t just move house; it came back home. And now, it’s rolling out its first big update of the year: Silla Hwarang’s Oath, complete with a new season – its 22nd – and a new battle pass themed for the Korean content.

“In what is the first-ever authentic video game recreation of Korean Silla culture, players will be able to recruit iconic warriors and equip striking Silla-Era royal attire to take into battle,” the studio says. “A new map themed around the beautiful vistas of Korea will also become available as players can execute new strategies across the snowy fields of Silla.”

“Three distinct Silla-themed unit types will become available including the Silla Guards, a T3 Unit equipped with spears for frontline combat operations and equally potent defense capabilities. In addition, the T4 Unit Tiger Fists practice Hwarangdo, an ancient Korean martial art and precursor to Taekwondo, and can unleash devastating close quarters combos on ill prepared adversaries. Lastly, the T5 Unit Hwarang act as elite archers with high-speed precision in long-range engagements.”

We’re having quite a naming-and-shaming moment in the multiplayer space right now; early this morning, the team posted a list of players it’s recently banned for hacking. So maybe don’t do that.