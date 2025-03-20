EverQuest II’s GU128, Lure of Darkness, begins open testing next week

If you can remember back to January, when Daybreak released full 2025 roadmaps for the EverQuest franchise, you might recall that EverQuest II set out an ambitious spring in particularly, with the launch of GU128 in April preceded by a beta in March. As we hit the back third of March, that beta is almost here – and GU128 is called Lure of Darkness.

“This game update will arrive on Beta Server for all to test on March 25, 2025,” Daybreak says. “This is an Open Beta test and a great chance to check out what’s coming in April. It’s worth a note that you need to own the Scars of Destruction expansion to participate in this Game Update.”

The post includes copious instructions for joining the test, as well as a brief run-down of what to expect content-wise: the new Overseer season, a new contested dungeon with both solo and heroic options, new raid dungeons (which open after the update, if I am reading the roadmap correctly), new quests, new missions, and new tradeskill content.