Lost Ark discusses the features of its ‘lighter’ patch arriving March 26

By Lost Ark’s own admission, the patch arriving to the MMORPG on Wednesday, March 26th, is “a little bit of a lighter update.” Despite that, Amazon Games still has some things to cover in its Eye on Arkesia video digest for fans of the MMOARPG.

Features of this patch include four new memories with new titles and achievements in the Music Box of Memories, the arrival of cash shop poses to the amethyst shard shop, the return of the Golden Frog, improved daily login goodies, and new class-specific skins to the cash shop.

Finally, the video notes that the next roadmap’s release is being pushed back from the end of March to the beginning of April. Players can expect details for April, May, and June when it does finally appear. Until then, the video digest for next week’s patch is below.

