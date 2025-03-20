New World and Throne & Liberty get small mid-week bug fix patches

Let’s put this MOP Newswagon into fourth gear and catch up with a couple of mid-week updates for Amazon’s leading MMOs.

First up is Throne & Liberty, which pumped out Update 2.2 on Wednesday to fix various issues. The main thrust here was to correct some missing dimensional trial season rewards, slap around the party matchmaking system to make it stop separating members, and change rift fracture mobs on Nebula Island to use the party contribution system.

Then there was a patch for New World on the same day that nerfed the Chromatic Ward perk, adjusted blocking stats, and fixed a Well of Fortune crafting issue. Oh, and Amazon threw bonus coconuts at Coral Divide testers, so you best duck. Ooh, too late. Sorry about that.