Star Citizen shares updates to ships, UI, and mining as it enters ‘the final stretch’ for alpha 4.1

Alpha 4.1 of Star Citizen is nearly upon the playerbase. How can we tell? Because CIG is putting out its first “alpha watch” post for the build, which points out that the update’s PTU is open to all backers and that the next alpha is “in the final stretch, refining the last details.”

Among the highlights offered in this forum post are updates to some of the game’s ships, including adjustments to the Corsair’s nose guns, some more cargo capacity for the Valkyrie, and the ability for solo pilots to control turrets for a host of ships including the Carrack, the RAFT, and the Hercules.

Alpha 4.1 is also bringing some visual updates to ship’s radar to improve readability, two new maps for Arena Commander, a couple of fixes for enemy AI behavior, and a split of mining resources, with specific minerals now available only to on-foot or ship-based mining. We still have no precise date on when alpha 4.1 will release, but it looks to all be coming soon.