Betawatch: Crosswind is sailing toward testing

Those of you who dearly want to be able to play an online game in which you go a-sailin’ on the deep blue sea have simultaneously been given a variety of options and a paucity of good ones over the past few years. Everything is either too marginal or too janky or too Ubisoft. Perhaps Crosswind will at long last sate your nautical needs when it brings more testing around because it has docked at Steam! It is not yet in full early access, though, so you will need to keep your eyes locked on the horizon for… testing… land.

That analogy got away from me a little bit at the end there, but it does not appear that developer Spry Fox’s upcoming cozy MMO has gotten away from the studio. For one thing, it now has an actual name, Spirit Crossing, which fortunately promotes it out of the category of games that has a placeholder name of “project something” that later becomes its actual name. For another, it looks like someone got your cozy life sim in a Miyazaki feature, so who can be upset about that? And if you need something that’s actually testing sooner rather than later, Monsters & Memories has its impromptu stress test kicking off on Saturday for everyone to enjoy.

You may think that the full roundup of testing news down below is impromptu, but it actually does take some time to assemble. The full list of games we have in testing isn’t impromptu, either. That’s why every week we ask you to please let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without our noticing down in the comments. We appreciate it!

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

33 Immortals: Early access

Abyss: Early access

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Aloft: Early access

Ammo and Oxygen: Early access starts November 7th

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Apogea: Open testing

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arc Raiders: Tech beta live, launch planned for 2025

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Paid early access

Arkheron: Closed beta

Ascendant: Open testing in August

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two

Ashfall: Closed beta

ASKA: Early access

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bellwright: Early access, developers of abandoned Last Oasis

Bitcraft: Third alpha starts the week of November 11th

Book of Travels: Early access

Brighter Shores: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta, planning to launch in late 2025

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing, launch planned for Q4 2025

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Early access

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Crosswind: Future testing events planned on Steam

Dark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

Dawn of Defiance: Early access

Destiny Rising: Closed alpha starts November 1st

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha, open playtest until March 16th

Dune Awakening: Closed testing, launch on May 20th

Dungeonborne>: Early access

ECO: Early access, full launch planned in 2024

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enshrouded: Early access

Eternal Tombs: Pre-alpha resumes October 11th

EVE Vanguard: Early access planned post-November

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign

EverCraft Online: Weekend-long open test starts April 19th

Final Stand: Ragnarok: Early access (officially, really)

Fellowship: Closed testing on August 15th

FragPunk: Closed alpha, launch planned for March 6th

Frozen Flame: Early access

Havenhold: Second alpha June 20th

Homestead: Open alpha

IfSunSets: Early access

Ilysia: Early access

Inferna: Early access

King of Meat: Alpha test December 4th through the 14th

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Legend of Ares: Open testing ahead of relaunch

Legendarium Online: Paid alpha access

Life is Feudal Arden: Open beta

Lost Skies: Pre-alpha

Mecha Break: Open beta concluded, launching 2025

Midnight Murder Club: Closed testing this weekend

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Necesse: Early access

Nightingale: Early access

Odd Giants: Alpha

Osiris: New Dawn: Back from the dead, not on Steam any longer

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Paid “open” beta, planning for launch in Q2

Palworld: Early access

Pantheon: Early access

Past Fate: Closed testing

Path of Exile 2: Early access December 6th

Pax Dei: Early access

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project Crawl: Closed testing

Project Friendship: Beta signups open now

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Closed testing, open event ended

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Quinfall: Early access

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Early access

Rodent Rumble: Launching next year, playtest on October 11th

SamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude

Sand: Early access April 3rd

Scars of Honor: Next test October 26th

Seed: In pre-release, test run starts October 24th

Seekers of Skyveil: Early access

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing, plans for launch in 2025

Ships at Sea: Early access

Sky: Children of Light: Open early access

Skygard Arena: Early access

Smite 2: Open beta

Soulframe: Open pre-alpha planned for 2025

The Spell Brigade: Early access

Spellfarers: Early access

Supervive: Open testing November 20th

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Star Resonance: Closed beta in China, rebrand of Blue Protocol Mobile following main title’s shutdown

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Stars Reach: Pre-alpha started

Synduality: Echo of Ada: Early access

Temtem Swarm: Early access

Tombstone: Closed testing, release planned for this year

Tower of Aghasba: Early access planned for November 19th

Tribes 3: Rivals: Early access, development slowing/stopping

Trimurti Online: Stress testing, open beta February 13th

Valheim: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Vaultbreakers: Closed testing, formerly known as Project F4E

Vindictus: Defying Fate: Open testing

WalkScape: Closed beta until June 15th

Waven Early access

ZeroSpace: Public beta through November 24th

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!