Eterspire adds the lava-filled Arid Ridge with its most recent patch

So let’s talk for a moment about convection. It’s the way in which heat moves from warm things to cool things. If you put your hand anywhere near a fire, you’ll feel the heat long before you are touching the fire. This is worth noting because Eterspire’s lava-covered Arid Ridge should be so hot that anyone going there would immediately suffer serious burns even though you are not actually touching the lava because lava is extremely hot. But this is a video game, so as long as you’re a few feet away from the lava, you’re fine! Video games!

Of course, you may still not be fine in Arid Ridge if you’re below level 75, but between 75 and 90 you should have a grand old time. Side quests also have new waypoints to enhance the experience, and hunts have been streamlined between 40 and 75, so players will have an easier time getting up to the aforementioned ridge. And multiplayer combat is apparently on the way for the next patch, so you might as well get to the ridge and get a-thwackin’. But do stay out of the lava.