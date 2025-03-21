WoW Classic’s 20th anniversary servers are already up to Phase 3

It might only be March, but WoW Classic’s newest servers are already barreling into their third phase of content.

Phase 3 landed on the servers yesterday, unlocking more endgame options such as the Blackwing Lair raid, level 50 class quests, and Warsong Gulch reputation lists. “The ominous depths of Blackwing Lair are waiting for those brave enough to face its dangers. Gather your staunchest allies and prepare to undertake a treacherous journey into the heart of the mountain to reap the treasures within,” Blizzard tempted.

For casuals and hardcores alike, there’s the debut of the Darkmoon Faire, “a gathering of the exotic from around the world and beyond” that occasionally pops up in Mulgore and Elwynn Forest.

This isn’t all of the content with this phase, however, as Arathi Basin opens on April 3rd along with battleground holidays and PvP honor rank 11.