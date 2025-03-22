PSA: Nightingale is offering a free demo for a limited time that will let you carry progress to the full game

We’ll be one of the first to remind readers to be very cautious of early access purchases – if not avoid them outright – but the early access survival sandbox of Nightingale is granting players a unique opportunity to try before they buy… but only for a limited time.

Inflexion Games has announced that players can try out a free Steam demo of Nightingale, which will not only grant curious players a taste of its Victorian magicpunk vibes but also will allow them to carry over their progress should they buy in. Incidentally, the early access survivalbox is on sale for a 40% discount on the platform.

Be advised that the studio warns that this demo will be available for a limited time only, without any indication of how limited that time is. Considering the sale ends at the end of the month, we’d guess that this demo offer will be available for only about as long, so perhaps don’t wait if you are looking to take a peek.

