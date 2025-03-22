PvPvE extraction RPG Seekers of Skyveil will sunset just weeks after its early access launch

If it seemed to you as if the boards of the PvPvE extraction game bandwagon were rickety, your instinct appears to be right, as one such game has already fallen off: Seekers of Skyveil, the PvPvE extraction MOBA from Elodie Games, will be sunsetting on Monday, March 31st, a mere four weeks after it entered early access at the top of the month.

“Despite the passion and long hours we poured into Seekers of Skyveil, we struggled to reach the critical mass of players needed to sustain it long-term,” the announcement admits. “Without the necessary funding to continue development and marketing efforts, we have no choice but to bring this short journey to an end.”



Not only will the game go dark, but Elodie Games will also have to unfortunately close its doors as well. Players can expect to be able to get refunds for purchases, and the game will be fully available to all players along with a free grant of currencies and the benefits of its elite battle pass.

Readers might remember this game first entered our sphere in 2023 when Elodie referenced its development of a “social cooperative action RPG’ title. That ended up being Seekers, which moved through multiple test phases until its early access release, where it was met with mixed Steam reviews and an extremely thin concurrency count.