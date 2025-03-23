If you want some Baldur’s Gate 3 in your Stardew Valley, there’s a mod for that now

If you think about it, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Stardew Valley have a lot in common. They both are multiplayer games with a strong single-player component. They’re both very moddable. You can disappear into both for a very long time. They both feature people getting very into their romance options. You’re going to go dungeon crawling in both. And with the new Baldur’s Village mod for Stardew Valley, you can literally have one inside the other with a whole second village full of everyone’s favorite D&D-based lineup.

As it currently stands, the only one of the cast you can romance is Astarion, but further romances are planned and the mod is already populated with characters; Halsin’s romance is already being worked on. So if you want your farming to be interspersed with some tieflings, githyanki, and the occasional vampiric bloodbath… well, have at it! Just don’t blame us if you lose another hundred hours to building the perfect farm with Astarion.