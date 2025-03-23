The MOP Up: World of Peaky Tanks

When you think “World of Tanks,” naturally you free-associate the TV series Peaky Binders along with it. And a good thing too, because Wargaming is hosting a battlepass this month themed around the show: “The Shelby family enters the world of large caliber guns, bringing their guile, cunning, and grit.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Outlawed isn’t just the creator of the most amazingly awful promotional graphic ever (once you see Hot Dog Robert Downey Jr., you can never unsee him), it’s also a “high-stakes PvPvE first-person extraction shooter” that released this past week for $15.

Spaceship sim Tidal Nexus Online boasted that it’s received over 1,000 Steam wishlists and 1,700 registered players so far.

Valorant agrees with players that the UI is far too cluttered, saying, “For what it’s worth the balance team generally agrees with this take.”

EVE Online fills you in on the latest game events in just a shade over six minutes.

Hi-Rez announced that SMITE 2’s beta just got Princess Bari, the first Korean deity to be added to this series. “Princess Bari arrives steeped in mythic shamanic traditions – her role as a Mudang bridging the realms of the living and the spirits.”

Path of Exile 2 dropped a couple more teasers for Dawn of the Hunt.

Brighter Shores put out a minor patch that grouped up professions on the UI and adjusted the price of sage.

MapleStory is hosting a crossover event with Demon Slayer:

Who’s ready for beast mode in Apex Legends: