Blockchain MMO EVE Frontier is selling $100 ‘primal tribe packs’ that feature two cosmetic items apiece

If the pricing for some of the founder’s packs for blockchain MMO EVE Frontier made your eyes water, then brace yourself for mental impact because CCP Games has decided to add another item pack to sell, and it’s arguably a worse deal.

The so-called “primal tribe packs” offer a unique character portrait that will “evolve into a full-suit 3D asset” later and a cosmetic structure, both of which are fashioned after three different in-game tribe aesthetics. Each of these three packs cost $99.99 each, but CCP is providing a 30% discount on all three, making them $69.99 instead for the next six days. For comparison, the $100 founder’s pack on offer grants access to closed testing, four months of subscriber benefits at launch, several cosmetics, and 72 hours of head start access.

As one might expect, the addition of these new packs has not been embraced by players, as the packs have caused founders pack buyers to regret the decision, while others are suggesting that the cosmetic structures are ripe for resale as NFTs. “It’s a crypto game. This was always the plan,” one such remark reads. Now now, friends, remember, CCP doesn’t want you calling it that!