Dune Awakening has officially begun preorders ahead of its May 20 launch

As teased over the weekend, Funcom has now officially begun preorders for its survival MMO Dune Awakening, which is formally launching on May 20th.

We say “formally launching” because technically, you can get in on a five-day headstart for the game starting May 15th if you pay for the deluxe or ultimate edition; however, the launch on the 20th is the full PC launch, not some eternal early access. Prices for the preorders run around $50 to $90, depending on your tier (and whether you absolutely must have the cosmetics and the season pass).

Worth noting is that Steam is highlighting the “advanced access” for headstart in those packages.

Funcom is promising a stream today at 1 p.m. EDT, during which the studio will “play the game live, answer community questions, and provide more insight into today’s many announcements.” But in the meantime, you can rock out to the new music video with composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen: