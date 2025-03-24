Evercore Heroes admits that it ‘should have waited a little longer’ before putting out a demo

Last month’s run of a demo for co-op roguelike Evercore Heroes was largely a positive experience for the studio, but it still admits that it pulled the trigger too soon on bringing the game to the larger community.

“We realize that we were a tad too eager in releasing the demo and probably should have waited a little longer until the release of the core powers and the fix of the gameplay flow for a better initial experience,” the developers wrote. “Lesson learnt!”

That said, the devs praised the demo’s stability and were happy to get out three “major” patches while it was running. Another demo is in the works with more heroes, better character diversity, more responsive controls, and plenty of bug and balance fixes.

Readers will recall that Evercore Heroes rolled into beta back in 2023 but struggled to find its footing with players, ultimately ending updates, laying off some of the dev team, entering maintenance mode, and closing its North American server. The remaining devs began work on retooling the game into Evercore Heroes Ascension, which launched its demo back in February.