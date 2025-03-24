Myth of Empires launches its long-awaited Xizhou Civilization DLC

It’s time for a bit of Persian style to get all up in Myth of Empires’ beeswax, assuming you’ve got about $15 to spend, anyway. The Xizhou Civilization DLC that has been the talk of the survival sandbox for an inordinately long amount of time has officially made its launch this past week as promised – in fact, it landed squarely on the spring equinox, when is Iranian New Year.

This new DLC grants players access to the titular Xizhou map, which blends deserts and oases with different factions vying for control – to say nothing of the multiple boss instances that players can delve. The DLC also adds several new forms of crafting mechanics and automation, with several distinct buildables that include, among other things, a wood-harvesting mech and a platform with legs.

The DLC’s launch has also come with an update to the base game that adds things like high-level professions and horse customization, as well as the launch of the game’s fourth season that promises a $10K cash prize split among the top ten guilds that stand at the top of the leaderboard.



Wanna fall down some rabbitholes? Blended Persian and Chinese locales are a whole thing, so believe it or not, Angela Game is actually doing some good history here, minus, you know, the clockwork war machines.