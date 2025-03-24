Once Human launches its mobile version April 23, readies cross-character sharing for PC March 27

Once Human looks to keep bringing on more features and releases for fans of the survival shooter MMO, as the game ramps up for its mobile version release and some new features for PC players.

The mobile version of the game is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 23rd, and promises to condense all of the game’s play for iOS and Android devices. NetEase is calling attention to the 30M pre-registrations for the game and is hoping to sweeten that pot with some giveaways for those who need prize incentive to prepare for a mobile game’s release.



PC players can expect some goodies sooner, as March 27th will introduce a cross-character sharing feature that will let characters on a single account share most cosmetics, specific blueprints, and all mods and weapons. The game will also bring on the Endless Dream PvE scenario that was previewed by NetEase’s Starry Studio earlier, which sees players banding together in an ever-shifting landscape to take on a massive boss known as the One Entity. Release timing for this new scenario still isn’t detailed, but Starry promises it’s soon.

Meanwhile, players can look forward to a new update arriving March 27th that adjusts pollution zones, new anti-type ammunition, resource balance changes, and several new PvE-specific tactical items like a guided rocket launcher and a deployable energy shield.