RuneScape polishes quests while Old School RuneScape goes Sailing

Have you ever felt as though your feedback was heard by an MMO studio? Some RuneScape players are going to answer in the affirmative following last week’s patch that improved several quests based on feedback from the community.

These quality-of-life improvements include “fixing inconsistencies to refining dialogue and improving narrative flow” as well as “ensuring that spoilers stay hidden from players who haven’t reached key moments in their adventure.”

Over in Old School RuneScape, Jagex began alpha testing the highly anticipated Sailing skill on March 20th. “Get ready to jump into a massive, open Sailing playtest packed with exciting high-seas adventure. Start off on a teeny tiny raft and improve your skill as a sailor until you eventually become an experienced captain — commanding a crew of your own and traversing the most hazardous of waters,” the studio said.