Ultima Online is launching a new server as it brings New Legacy to its thriving Japanese playerbase

Ultima Online is actually about to launch a new server – specifically, a New Legacy server for the Japanese region.

The 27-year-old MMORPG has a long history with the Japanese fanbase. The OG game launched in Japan in 1999, only a handful of years after launching in the west; back in 2001, PC Gamer printed that the Japanese playerbase accounted for a quarter of the game’s players. Scuttlebutt says that a few years year ago, it was more like half. To date, there are still eight Japanese UO servers (separate from the Oceania, Korean, and Taiwanese shards – Asuka seem to be the biggest, rivaling USA’s Atlantic and SK’s Arirang), and I’ve no doubt that Japan’s bewildering enthusiasm for the game is why in 2004 we got what I consider to be the best expansion UO ever released: the Japanese-mythology-flavored Samurai Empire expansion.

In any case, now Japan is getting a server for New Legacy, which is the themeparkish alternative-ruleset shard that UO launched last fall.